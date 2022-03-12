 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $388,000

Attractive, newer construction (2020) in desirable Creekside subdivision. This better than new property has high efficiency features like 16 seer HVAC and foam insulation. Neat open floorplan with beautiful fireplace and 10 foot ceilings. Chef's kitchen with gas stove, tons of storage and a large island. Master suite with walk in closet and spa-like bath. The fourth bedroom can double as an office for those with such a need. Pride of ownership throughout this home with many new additions which include an all weather covered and screened in back patio. Yard has sprinkler system and is landscaped nicely with many fruit trees and rose bushes and more. This is a high quality home from top to bottom. Call for your private tour today.

