 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $389,000

4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $389,000

Escape to the country in this newly built 4 bedroom 2 bath home sitting on just over 1.32 acres. Bring your dogs or horses, there is plenty of room. Open floor plan with a nice size island in the kitchen. Granite countertops, marble tubs/showers, vinyl floors throughout, electric fireplace and foam insulation are a few examples of detail that went into this house. This house is currently under construction and expected to be complete in 60 days. Come look today as this will not last long

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert