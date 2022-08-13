4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $389,000

Escape to the country in this newly built 4 bedroom 2 bath home sitting on just over 1.32 acres. Bring your dogs or horses, there is plenty of room. Open floor plan with a nice size island in the kitchen. Granite countertops, marble tubs/showers, vinyl floors throughout, electric fireplace and foam insulation are a few examples of detail that went into this house. This house is currently under construction and expected to be complete in 60 days. Come look today as this will not last long