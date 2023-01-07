4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $389,900

Keith Gunn home, in classic Farm House style, in Midway ISD. Rock flower beds, 4 sided brick home & cedar shake shingles on the gables provide great curb appeal. The open floorplan includes a lg living, kitchen, & dining room combo, with crafted trim-work, crown molding, & built-in shelving. Walnut flooring plus neutral decorative paint gives a timeless feel to room. The kitchen has thick granite counter-tops, shaker-style cabinetry, subway tile, & stainless steel appliances. Pantry & laundry room sit off to the right! The ensuite is a perfect with an elongated soaking tub, double-sink vanity, granite counter-tops, lg walk-in shower & walk-in closet. 3 minor bedrooms are on the opposite side of the house. All offer warm, neutral paint, crown molding, and natural light as well. Guest bath has double sinks! Backyard has an extended patio, garden area, & built-in landscaping. Seller offering $3,000 buyer's closing cost contributions, leaving refrigerator, washer, dryer and & swing set!