Introducing your brand-new dream home nestled in the desirable community of China Spring, with Bosqueville ISD. This exquisite property offers the perfect blend of modern design, functionality, and comfort. With its four bedrooms and two bathrooms, this home provides ample space for your needs. As you step inside, you'll be immediately drawn to the open kitchen, featuring a stunning granite island with sink that serves as a centerpiece and gathering spot for friends. The kitchen is equipped with top-of-the-line appliances, large custom white cabinetry, tile backsplash, and offers plenty of storage space, making it a chef's paradise. The adjacent living area boasts a cozy fireplace, creating a warm and inviting ambiance. Natural light floods the living spaces, thanks to an abundance of large windows that showcase the beautiful surroundings. The covered patio provides a serene outdoor retreat where you can relax and entertain while enjoying the fresh air. The exterior of the home is thoughtfully designed, featuring a combination of durable limestone and elegant framing. The privacy-fenced backyard offers a safe and secure space for pets to play, complete with lush green grass. The main bedroom is a private sanctuary, boasting a spacious walk-in closet to accommodate all your wardrobe needs. The main bathroom is a spa-like haven with double vanities, perfect for busy mornings, and a large shower with a convenient seat, offering a luxurious bathing experience. This exceptional home is situated in the desirable community of China Spring, known for its tranquil surroundings and excellent schools. Don't miss the opportunity to make this stunning property your forever home.