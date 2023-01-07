4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $389,900

JUST REDUCED: This gorgeous, Keith Gunn home is chock-full with upgrades and classic Farm House style in the ever-popular Creekside Addition. At first glance, this property shines like a new penny! Established flowerbeds with rock borders, full brick veneer construction, and decorative cedar shake shingles on the gables give this dwelling a true welcoming feeling that is hard to miss. Just inside the front door, the open floorplan includes a large living, kitchen, and dining room combination. Be sure to check out the expertly crafted trim-work, crown molding, and built-in shelving. Walnut flooring with warm undertones throughout the space, plus neutral decorative paint, gives a timeless feel to room. The kitchen is right out of a magazine, with thick granite counter-tops, shaker-style cabinetry, subway tile, and stainless steel appliances. The pantry and laundry room sit off to the right; both are huge! Seller is leaving a fairly new Whirlpool 26 cubic foot Refrigerator with a bottom freezer, a 4 year old Whirlpool top loading washer, and a 2 year old front loading Whirlpool Dryer. To the left is the primary suite, complete with walnut flooring and a trimmed tray ceiling for a truly upgraded look. The ensuite is a perfect spot to unwind at the end of a long day: elongated free-standing soaking tub, double-sink vanity with granite counter-tops, large walk-in shower, and walk-in closet are included. Three minor bedrooms are located on the opposite side of the house. All offer warm, neutral paint, crown molding, and natural light as well. The guest bathroom even has double sinks! Out in the backyard sits an extended patio, garden area, and more built-in landscaping. Seller is leaving the swing set currently in the back yard and the Ring doorbell. A gem like this in Midway ISD is hard to find. SELLERS ARE OFFERING $3,000 IN BUYER'S CLOSING COST CONTRIBUTION. Schedule a private showing today to see this one in person.