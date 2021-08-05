Less than a year old, this Creekside Addition home with farmhouse asthetic is practically brand new! The bright and open living area features a wood-burning fireplace and soaring vaulted ceilings. The focal point of the home is the oversized island with ample seating space in addition to the large dining area. Additional features in the kitchen include a porcelain farmhouse sink, granite countertops, and a corner pantry. A cute mud area with coat hooks, padded bench and shoeboxes is conveniently located between the garage and the extended laundry room with extra cabinetry and built-in desk! Three sizable guest bedrooms feature well thought out closets and are located near the guest bath with dual vanities. The isolate main bedroom features a bright en suite with separated vanities, separate garden tub, tile shower, and a large closet with built-ins. Backyard features include a covered patio, wood privacy fence, and storage building on a concrete slab. Sidewalks throughout the addition make walking and exercising safer! The only thing this home needs is you!
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $389,900
