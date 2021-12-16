 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $39,000

4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $39,000

4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $39,000

Looking for your next fixer upper ? Welcome to 2213 Parrish St ! Located less than 10 minutes from Baylor University , Magnolia Silos and just over 15 minutes from BSR Cable Park. Schedule your private tour today !

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert