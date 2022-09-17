4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $392,900

Stucco and Stone Exteriors are Trending! Looking for a rare home with a large yard (.39 acre) featuring stucco and stone but don't have time to build? This highly sought home in Lakeland Meadows, 5520 Zavalla Dr, Waco, TX 76708, is just right for you! Casual interior features add a luxurious charm for you and your guest, like the double crown molding, high ceilings, recessed lighting, luxury lighting, two Dining areas, custom cabinetry, and leathered granite countertops with a breakfast bar in the spacious kitchen. The laundry room and pantry are more significant than most, and the four bedrooms include a split floorplan, so the main bedroom sports a large window with a garden tub and trending tile shower. Picture yourself living here and call us for a personal tour.