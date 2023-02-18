(More pictures to come) This is a Value Maxx Premier Cavco Double wide manufacture home model #32684E... This home is a 4BR 2BR with 2 living areas sitting on 2.894 acres. This manufacture home is right off of Loop340 and Elk Road Spur. It's just 15 minutes to Bellmead or downtown and 10 minuets to Robinson Tx area. You can live in this 2021 doublewide open floor plan home while you are building your dream home next to it. The manufacture home has 2,085 sqft of living space. While enjoying this peaceful living you can look outside and see all the beautiful land you own. The kitchen and dining room have a big island with a walk-in pantry. The other living area is located in the back of the home that will come with a built in tv stand and has lots of room. The master bedroom is large with an ensuite bathroom that offers dual sinks, a walk-in closet, a soak in tub, and a separate shower. On the other side of the home, you will find the 3 bedrooms and guess bathroom including the other living area. This has everything and more. come see this home today.