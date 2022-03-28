 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $398,500

4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $398,500

Open house Sunday 2-5. This house is perfection! Plumbing and electrical are new. Original hardwood floors. All new cabinets, countertops, kitchen and bathrooms. 800 square foot deck on .58 acres. Come see for yourself.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New owners rename BSR as Waco Surf

New owners rename BSR as Waco Surf

A California group now owns BSR Cable Park, an attraction off Old Mexia Road that developed a Jekyll-and-Hyde reputation as deaths and lawsuits arrived alongside good times and surfing contests.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert