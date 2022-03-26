4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $399,000

WONDERFUL and immaculate family home with 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths PLUS an office. So much room in this 2019 home with 2 large living spaces, open concept, tall ceilings and windows galore! The kitchen boasts granite countertops, breakfast area, HUGE walk-in pantry, and tons of cabinets. Oversized and isolated master bedroom with vaulted ceilings leads into the ensuite bathroom with dual sinks, walk-in shower, soaking tub and great sized walk-in closet. All 3 extra bedrooms are large and have walk-in closets as well. Oversized backyard with patio. All this in desirable China Spring ISD. This neighborhood has a playground, a splash pad, and a small pond with a walking path.