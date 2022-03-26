 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $399,000

4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $399,000

WONDERFUL and immaculate family home with 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths PLUS an office. So much room in this 2019 home with 2 large living spaces, open concept, tall ceilings and windows galore! The kitchen boasts granite countertops, breakfast area, HUGE walk-in pantry, and tons of cabinets. Oversized and isolated master bedroom with vaulted ceilings leads into the ensuite bathroom with dual sinks, walk-in shower, soaking tub and great sized walk-in closet. All 3 extra bedrooms are large and have walk-in closets as well. Oversized backyard with patio. All this in desirable China Spring ISD. This neighborhood has a playground, a splash pad, and a small pond with a walking path.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New owners rename BSR as Waco Surf

New owners rename BSR as Waco Surf

A California group now owns BSR Cable Park, an attraction off Old Mexia Road that developed a Jekyll-and-Hyde reputation as deaths and lawsuits arrived alongside good times and surfing contests.

Mothers, families of Waco-area homicide victims call for peace

Mothers, families of Waco-area homicide victims call for peace

She said killers do not just take the life of the person who gets a funeral. “They destroy the lives of those left here,” Hilliard said. “They tear apart the lives of parents, children, sisters, brothers and friends. We all had to learn how to live all over again, while a part of us is gone.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert