4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $399,000

Wonderful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located at the end of a cul de sac on an oversized lot in the highly desired China Spring ISD awaits its new family to call it home. BRAND NEW 30yr upgraded architectural roof with transferable warranty for this two story open floor plan that features gorgeous laminate wood floors throughout lower level and carpet upstairs. Freshly painted interior of home welcomes the Owners Suite located on first floor alongside separate garden tub and shower as well as separate vanities. Tile flooring in kitchen and primary bathroom with linoleum in half bath and upstairs bathroom. Open kitchen with nice size pantry, island, and breakfast area nook. Comes complete with stainless appliances of which the convection oven is less than a year old. Tall ceilings and plenty of natural light provide for a very open and spacious living area. Upstairs amongst the three bedrooms and bath is also a newly enclosed game room with beautiful windows to transform that space into an office or playroom that provides for noise free enjoyment. Converted garage currently being used as a bedroom complete with cable tv, ceiling fan, satellite, ventless portable air conditioner, and also has the gorgeous laminate wood flooring and closet space. The layout provides access to the owners bathroom if desired. This space can easily be converted back to a two car garage/fancy man cave if wanted. For added energy efficiency, an attic fan with thermostat was added two years ago as well as LED lighting throughout home. Included with the home are high efficiency washable Allergen friendly HVAC filters. No need to buy another filter again. Step out back to an oversized yard complete with a shed that has its own electrical panel complete and includes a 30 amp RV hookup & RV gate on side of home. Raised garden beds for your own growing needs and peach trees to enjoy when in production. Two attics provide ample storage. Additionally, storage space can be found under the stairs. And lastly, high speed cable coaxial hookups in three locations of the home.