Single story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2,918 sf, beautiful custom Spanish style home surrounded by mature trees, lush grass, curated landscape & wooden privacy fence. The property is nestled in Waco's ultra desirable "Lake Streets" neighborhood. High ceiling, vast windows, brick natural gas fireplace with wraparound seating, wood parquet, & low pile carpet. Multiple living/dining spaces. Your dream kitchen awaits your gourmet cooking. Abundant storage, custom built-ins throughout, walk-in pantry, walk-in closets, oversized laundry room, extra refrigerator space, & floored attic for extended storage. Driveway wraps around the back to an attached two car (22 ft deep) garage with storage cabinets. Relax in the backyard oasis with its spacious covered patio, two ceiling fans. This is perfect for outdoor parties with friends & family. Home is filled with smart features including WiFi, sprinkler system and landscape lighting around the house. Original owners.
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $399,000
