New Construction! Just what you've been waiting for, a high-end home in WACO! Located on a corner lot in South Waco. Open concept with 10 foot ceilings throughout. Kitchen has custom wood cabinets, that goes well with high level black granite. Waterproof vinyl throughout the open areas. High efficiency home comes with foam insulation, double pane windows, high efficiency HVAC units. This home features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. You will love the double garage door that opens up to the huge covered patio. Completely fenced in backyard that would be great to host get-togethers! I say all you need is a pool in the backyard! Come buy it before it's gone!
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $399,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
An oasis of color, lively music and pleasing aromas has arrived on Waco Drive embodied in La Michoacana Meat Market, a Hispanic-centric grocer…
The long-running Margarita & Salsa Festival, which brought country acts to Waco in August for 24 years, is no longer running.
Motorists in the Waco area will need to find alternate routes after the Independence Day holiday as construction projects close a stretch of s…
When Mandy Johnson and Kim Hawkins were kids growing up in Marlin, the sisters would play pretend with school the game. Older sister Mandy wou…
Foamtec International, whose product line includes swabs used in COVID-19 testing, is placing a production facility in Greater Waco that repre…
More arrests will be made and more charges will be filed in the case of two missing McGregor teens who were found in Georgetown early Tuesday morning after a statewide Amber Alert was issued Monday, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara told reporters Tuesday.
Waco officials are encouraging water conservation and experts say lawns will survive being watered as little as once per week, as the water le…
Damage caused by wildlife knocked out electricity Wednesday afternoon to portions of Hewitt and Lorena, Oncor reported.
The Target-anchored Lake Air Mall shopping center at Bosque Boulevard and Wooded Acres Drive has hit the market, all 214,625 square feet. Dall…
A city permit, not a king’s proclamation, will allow Chip and Joanna Gaines’ castle on Austin Avenue to charge for guided tours.