Beautiful New Construction Home in The Bluffs located just a few blocks off of the Brazos River. This home was built in an established neighborhood with beautiful mature oak trees covering the property. 4 Bedrooms and 3 Full Baths. One bath is a jack-n-jill between two bedrooms. Open Living, Breakfast Area, and kitchen as well as a separate formal dining area. Master is spacious with 2 large closets, French doors to patio, dual vanities, garden tub and walk in shower. 2 car attached garage. Covered patio, fenced yard, and sprinkler system. Just outside of city limits so there are currently no city taxes!
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $399,900
