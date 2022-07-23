4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $399,900

Beautiful home in sought after China Spring school district!! 4 bedroom, 3.5 baths and so much more! Working from home? This home is perfect! There is an office with double doors on the main floor or you could use the loft space on the upper level. Open concept living room/kitchen, luxury vinyl planking, granite throughout, living room on main floor and upper level has a large room that could be a theater room, game room or second family room. Need a guest bedroom? One of the bedrooms upstairs has its own private bathroom! Master bedroom is on the main floor and has a large walk-in closet, en suite has double sinks, separate tub and shower and private potty. Main floor laundry is its own room!! The neighborhood has its own walking trails, playground, splash pad, and pond that is simply beautiful. Make your appointment to view, today!