4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $399,990

We’re so blown away by Peavy Homes' recent, truly distinctive creations that we can’t help but to share each one; even if it’s a bit premature and during the construction process. --- …but finally, at long last, we’re thrilled to share completion photographs of this mesmerizing masterpiece located in Bosqueville’s Saddle Creek neighborhood! --- Just as featured earlier in the build out process, their hallmark quality craftsmanship and fresh, sophisticated aesthetic are on display with every single aspect of this home! We’ve said it before and we’ll continue repeating it: YOU SIMPLY CAN’T FIND A BETTER BUILDER THAN PEAVY HOMES! --- Featuring a floorplan we've been raving about since he first stepped foot inside, this 1,980 square foot home takes everything you’ve seen up a notch, escalating the home’s clean, modern aesthetic, inside and out (grey brick anyone? How COOL is that?) to a WHOLE new level! --- For the interior, designers chose clean, contemporary, and restrained selections which are light and airy while still providing remarkable warmth and a super inviting appeal. A beautiful array of lighting and plumbing fixtures, intricate tile work, sensationally smart floor plan, and decidedly scrumptious eat-in kitchen all work together creating a fusion of design that’s fascinating, appealing, and unique for this market. Doubling as a bedroom or an office, the home yields superb flexibility while affording what might even be classified as two primary suites, perfect for a blended family. With numerous extra touches and a clear design directive, this is most definitely THE home you’re going to want to see! --- Careful though, entering this home will absolutely result in a case of “love at first sight”! --- Outside, the nearly 1/5th of an acre lot is not too small, not too big, but JUST right. A whole yard irrigation system is already installed and poised to ensure that the home’s fresh sod and lovely landscaping (soon to be installed) stay green and colorful this summer! To beat the heat, the home’s spacious covered patio is perfect for grilling or just enjoying a cool beverage after a long day. --- Now that construction is complete, you MUST stop by and check out this amazing home constructed by the Wacoan’s “Best of Waco” winner, Peavy Homes!