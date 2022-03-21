 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $399,999

Bring EVERYONE home! This beauty gives the entire family plenty of room to spread out and have fun! Primary bedroom suite, plus two other bedrooms and another bath and half are all downstairs. You'll are have the option of dining in the formal area, or cozy up to the island, bar, or breakfast area. With an open-concept, you can be the life of the party, no matter where you land. Primary suite is isolated with hardwood floors, dual vanities, as well as a separate tub and shower. Upstairs, you'll find another complete living area/game room, in addition to a fourth bedroom and another full bath. And there is storage for DAYS! Every closet is a walk-in. Situated on a corner lot, in a popular China Spring ISD neighborhood, you won't find more bang for your buck. Step inside, fall in love, and make this HOME.

