Come check out this amazing property! This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home is perfectly nestled in The North Shore gated community! The home boast beautiful vaulted ceilings with stained accent beams that's sure to catch your guest's attention! Not to mention the huge windows that allow the natural light to shine into the open farm style kitchen and breakfast nook! If that's not where you plan to have coffee, step out back for a gorgeous view on the massive patio deck. The morning & afternoon view of the pond is sure to take your breath away! This isolated master suite has all the bells and whistle! From the tray ceilings, to the double vanities and separate tub and shower, you'll never want to leave. Located just minutes away from the Lake Waco Golf Club and a short drive into town, you'll get to enjoy some peace and quiet without the distance. This property has so much to offer you must come check it out for yourself! Don't let this one get away!!
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $400,000
