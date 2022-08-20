This home has all the space you need with 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom, an office, and two dining areas. The spacious master bedroom is isolated downstairs. The home office is also downstairs just inside the entry. Upstairs you'll find 4 generously sized bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. It’s also a short walk to the community pond, playground, and splash pad!
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $400,000
When finished, the hotels actively under construction will pump another 681 rooms onto the market.
DRY RIVER BLUES: A trip down the North Bosque River from Stephenville to Lake Waco hints at growing extremes and water needs in Central Texas.
Mike Copeland: Sironia building for sale; True Value store; Small Biz in Sports; Building permit roundup
Co-owners Holly Harris and Martha Sanders have decided to sell the iconic Sironia building at 1509 Austin Ave. Not the business, just the building.
GREENVILLE, N.C. — The championship banner is coming back home to Waco.
District 8-2A Div. I preview: Bosqueville, Bruceville-Eddy, Crawford, Marlin, Moody, Riesel, Rosebud-Lott, Valley Mills
Waco police have released the name of a woman who died in a two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning at 18th Street and the Interstate 35 acce…
The city of Waco will give water customers an additional two hours to water their yards on their designated watering days under its Stage 2 dr…
One person died and four others were injured in a two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning at 18th Street and Jack Kultgen Expressway, Waco po…
The Waco City Council on Tuesday will consider spending $12.4 million for a training center in Waco’s industrial park and $9.5 million for shoring up the riverbank around the Brazos River dam.
Commissioners determined the proposed tax district to fund fire and rescue efforts in the area would not have been financially feasible.