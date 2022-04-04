4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $400,000

This spacious single family home with authentic limestone exterior is nestled just north of Lake Waco, minutes from China Spring Elementary, China Spring Middle School, and China Spring High School. You'll love the space offered in this two-story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs, separated by a large loft with built-in workspace. The master bedroom boasts a grand entrance with double doors and continues into a large ensuite bathroom with separate tub, shower, toilet room with door, two separate vanities, and huge walk-in closet with built-in storage. The downstairs hosts a spacious entryway leading to a private office space with french doors, with a half bath set just steps away down a private hallway. The large living room flows into the dining and kitchen areas, complete with island with bar seating, creating a wonderful space for hosting guests. Just off the dining room is a covered concrete patio overlooking a stone fire pit and raised bed garden. With only a 14 minute drive to Baylor University and Downtown Waco, you don't want to miss what this gorgeous home has to offer!