Spacious corner lot in Waco, TX in a quiet area featuring a large covered front patio! Entering into the home, you will be excited to see the large open living room area and pass through opening into the dining room/kitchen area. The kitchen has a pantry, beautiful island which makes for more storage space and extra seating, and built-in appliances. The main bedroom has an attached bathroom with dual vanities, large walk-in shower, and separate tub. Each bedroom has large closets creating space for storage. Outside, there's a large covered patio overlooking the fully fenced in backyard with a gazebo and large swing set. You don't want to miss out! Schedule your own personal showing today!