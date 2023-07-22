Calling all parent and investor buyers! Prepare to be amazed by this exceptional opportunity to own a brand new home in the highly sought-after Baylor area at an unbelievable price! Discover the perfect combination of affordability, quality, and convenience in this stunning 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home, designed with college living in mind. Step inside and be captivated by the stylish vinyl wood floors that not only enhance the aesthetic appeal but also provide durability and easy maintenance. The spacious bedrooms offer ample room for studying and relaxation, while the walk-in closets provide convenient storage solutions. Each bedroom is accompanied by its own private bathroom, ensuring privacy and convenience for every occupant. This new build goes above and beyond with its impressive features. Enjoy the luxury of both upstairs and downstairs outdoor patios, providing ideal spaces for relaxation, socializing, and enjoying the beautiful surroundings. These outdoor areas add an extra dimension to your college living experience. Location is key, and this property delivers in that aspect as well. Positioned just over half a mile from Baylor University, it offers unrivaled convenience for students and faculty. Additionally, it is a little over a mile away from popular destinations such as Magnolia Table and provides easy access to I-35, ensuring effortless travel to other areas of interest. Priced to sell quickly, this listing presents a remarkable opportunity that will not be on the market for long. Seize the chance to own a brand new home in the rapidly expanding Baylor area at an incredible value. Don't delay, as this opportunity won't wait around. For those seeking additional options, there is also an enticing opportunity to purchase 1025 Oakwood, a cozy 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home with a shared driveway, for $235,000. Currently leased through June 2023, this property offers immediate income potential. Please note that the principal of the selling entity is a licensed real estate broker in the state of Texas, ensuring a smooth and professional transaction. Don't miss out on this extraordinary chance to own a new home in the heart of the thriving Baylor area. Act swiftly and secure this exceptional listing before it's gone!