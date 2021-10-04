This single story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2,918 sq ft, beautiful custom designed Spanish style home is surrounded by mature trees, lush grass, curated landscape and wooden privacy fence. The property is nestled in one of Waco's ultra desirable "Lake Streets" neighborhoods. Soaring ceiling, vast windows, a brick natural gas fireplace with wraparound seating, solid hardwood parquet flooring, and low pile carpet. Multiple living and dining spaces. Your dream kitchen awaits your gourmet cooking. This home boasts of abundant storage, custom built-ins throughout, walk-in pantry, walk-in closets, oversized laundry room with built in ironing board, extra refrigerator space, and a floored upstairs attic for extended storage, with ladder access. The side driveway wraps around the back of house to an attached two car (22 ft deep) garage, which comes with large wall mounted storage cabinets. Adjoining the garage is a separate room for a shop, hobby, or garden tool area. This bonus room has overhead storage, under countertop storage, hanging storage, and tall built-in shelved storage units with doors. Relax in your backyard oasis with its spacious covered patio with two outdoor ceiling fans. This is perfect for outdoor parties and get-togethers with friends and family. Your light and bright home is filled with smart features including WiFi sprinkler system and landscape lighting around the house. Nearby shopping, Starbucks, HEB, Target, hair salons, banks, schools, churches, and a 15 min. drive to the shores of Lake Waco. Original owners. You will want to come see this one.
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $415,000
