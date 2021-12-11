Looking for that home with a WOW factor. This 4 bed 3 bath home sits on 0.90 acres. It has over 1000 trees (oak, cypress, and fruit trees), shrubs, wildflowers and roses. Upon entrance to the home you will see four large windows overlooking an immaculate pool. The semi-open concept between the kitchen, dining area and living room, will allow for everyone to gather while still shielding some of the cooking and prep noise. The isolated master overlooks the back yard and pool area and features dual vanities, a large tub and large walk in shower. The oversized closet contains plenty of built-ins as well. This home is a must see!!
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $415,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
I read with interest President Livingstone’s recent Tribune-Herald column touting Baylor’s “accelerating growth” and future hopes related to i…
A 12-year-old China Spring student who was struck by a pickup truck after school on Monday has died from her injuries, according to the Waco P…
A seventh grader at China Spring Middle School was seriously injured Monday evening when a pickup hit her as she was riding her bicycle after school.
Waco native Dave Campbell, a major figure in Texas sports journalism for seven decades, died Friday after a recent illness.
MARLIN — Wherever the Marlin Bulldogs go, they’re greeted by fans who are excited about the meteoric rise of the football team.
La Vega Independent School District is mourning the loss of Phillip Bancale, whose 43 years on the school board made him one of Texas’ longest…
Know how these changes may affect you as the new year approaches.
"If you're on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off," Better.com CEO Vishal Garg said on a Zoom webinar last week.
Like Mike Tyson said, everybody has a plan until they get punched in the mouth. For China Spring, it turns out the Cougars had a plan for that against West Orange-Stark.
Baylor obviously likes the taste of Sugar. So much that the Bears are headed to the Sugar Bowl for the second time in three seasons.