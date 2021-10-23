 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $415,000

Priced to sell 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2 living areas, 2 eating areas, on large lot in China Spring ISD. Enter into spacious family room with bricked wood burning fireplace, crown molding, and beautiful flooring - all open to kitchen and eating area. Excellent sized bedrooms and closet space throughout home. Large kitchen with island with seating, microwave, cook top, dishwasher, excellent storage and counter space. Additional features include pantry, laundry room, recessed lighting, 2 car garage, covered patio, and fenced yard.

