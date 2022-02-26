Beautiful Midway ISD home nestled at the end of a quiet street! The stylish layout gives this home a nice flow & almost 2200 square feet. This 4-bed, 3 full bath home with a split floorplan features 2 ensuite bedrooms. 2 more bedrooms share a bathroom. With the large master suite isolated from the guests you are sure to love the tranquility! The kitchen has a wonderful bar that you can eat at & enjoy your company in the living area as well. The wood-burning rock fireplace can be enjoyed from the living area & the dining room. Stainless steel appliances, floating vinyl plank flooring, granite kitchen, wood mantel, sprinkler system, & storage building. A beautiful home for your family on third of an acre!
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $415,000
