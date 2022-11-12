 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $420,000

Just listed! Keith Gunn home, in classic Farm House style, in Midway ISD. Rock bordered flower beds, 4 sided brick home & decorative cedar shake shingles on the gables provide great curb appeal. The open floorplan includes a lg living, kitchen, & dining room combo, with crafted trim-work, crown molding, & built-in shelving. Walnut flooring plus neutral decorative paint gives a timeless feel to room. The kitchen has thick granite counter-tops, shaker-style cabinetry, subway tile, & stainless steel appliances. Pantry & laundry room sit off to the right! Primary suite has trimmed tray ceiling for a truly upgraded look. The ensuite is a perfect with an elongated soaking tub, double-sink vanity, granite counter-tops, large walk-in shower & walk-in closet. 3 minor bedrooms are located on the opposite side of the house. All offer warm, neutral paint, crown molding, and natural light as well. Guest bathroom has double sinks! Backyard has an extended patio, garden area, & built-in landscaping.

