Parent/Investor Buyers! You might be shocked to find a new home at this price in the Baylor area! Come check out this brand new 4/4.5 in the expanding Baylor Bubble! Built with college living in mind, this new build has spacious bedrooms, walk in closets, private bathrooms and a fantastic back yard. Incredibly located at just over half a mile to Baylor University and just over a mile to Magnolia Table and I-35. Priced to sell, this listing will not last long. Principle of selling entity is a licensed real estate broker in the state of Texas. Additional option to purchase 1025 Oakwood a cozy 3/2 with shared driveway for $235,000. Currently leased through June of 2023.
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $420,000
