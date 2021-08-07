Over 3200 square feet in this home that was designed for enjoyment and entertainment. This floor plan has all you need to truly want to spend time at home. Downstairs is an open living/kitchen/dining area. The over sized formal dining space is located to the left of the entry and could be divided to add a second living room. There is plenty of space in the kitchen with an eat in bar and a nice breakfast area. It also features double ovens, granite counter tops, and a large pantry/utility room. A guest bedroom and half bath complete the downstairs. The upstairs landing is a great spot for a reading area. To the left is the large main suite with double doors. The en suite has dual vanities, a soaking tub and separate tiled shower and a MASSIVE closet! A second living room currently used as the home office has french doors that open onto the balcony. Want more? How about a home theater room pre-wired with in-ceiling surround sound speakers! The fun living continues outside with a partially covered patio, above ground pool, and a rock patio and fire pit! There is also a 3 car garage, space for those water toys or golf cart since Lake Waco golf course and Lake Waco are just minutes away! The Foxborough neighborhood includes wide streets and sidewalks. China Spring ISD
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $425,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two people are dead after a suspect in a fatal shooting opened fire and police shot and killed him Tuesday morning at an apartment on the corn…
A former teacher at Lorena Primary School was indicted Thursday on multiple counts charging him with sexually abusing two young girls, includi…
AUSTIN — With the impending move of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC, Baylor will be hurt in a myriad of ways if conference realignment forces th…
Waco’s 10th Court of Appeals sided with two motorists whose vehicles were towed outside a prominent College Station watering hole despite payi…
A 21-year-old McGregor man who was set to stand trial Monday in the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl was sentenced to two years in prison …
Long-vacant to the wonderment of some, the rambling riverside place will open as Slow Rise on the Brazos, a cross-town complement to Slow Rise Slice House on Woodway Drive.
Mike Copeland: HomeGoods due in 2022; Sales tax holiday; Building permit roundup; Bitty & Beau's hiring
Yes, HomeGoods is still coming to Waco, though it is not scheduled to arrive until after Jan. 1. That is according to a reliable source who, s…
Police identified Ent Wright, 76, of Waco, as the man shot and killed by officers Tuesday outside an apartment at the corner of Rambler Drive …
A Denver-based real estate investment company is under contract to buy the Trendwood Apartments in East Waco, with plans for a $9 million reno…
The once again fast-changing climate surrounding COVID-19 has complicated hopes for a simpler back-to-school season, but Waco-area school lead…