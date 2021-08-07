4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $425,000

Over 3200 square feet in this home that was designed for enjoyment and entertainment. This floor plan has all you need to truly want to spend time at home. Downstairs is an open living/kitchen/dining area. The over sized formal dining space is located to the left of the entry and could be divided to add a second living room. There is plenty of space in the kitchen with an eat in bar and a nice breakfast area. It also features double ovens, granite counter tops, and a large pantry/utility room. A guest bedroom and half bath complete the downstairs. The upstairs landing is a great spot for a reading area. To the left is the large main suite with double doors. The en suite has dual vanities, a soaking tub and separate tiled shower and a MASSIVE closet! A second living room currently used as the home office has french doors that open onto the balcony. Want more? How about a home theater room pre-wired with in-ceiling surround sound speakers! The fun living continues outside with a partially covered patio, above ground pool, and a rock patio and fire pit! There is also a 3 car garage, space for those water toys or golf cart since Lake Waco golf course and Lake Waco are just minutes away! The Foxborough neighborhood includes wide streets and sidewalks. China Spring ISD