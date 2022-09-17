 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $425,000

4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom new construction home just blocks from Baylor University. Private bathrooms are attached to each bedroom for full privacy for student living. First and second floor porches allow for plenty of outdoor siting. Flat work throughout the back to allow for parking for 4 cars. Zoned O-2 to allow for short term rentals and just over a mile to downtown.

