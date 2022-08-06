Looking for that home with a WOW factor. Located in China Spring, this 4 bed 3 bath home sits on 0.90 acres. It has over 1000 trees (oak, cypress, and fruit trees), shrubs, wildflowers and roses. Upon entrance to the home you will see four large windows overlooking an immaculate pool. The semi-open concept between the kitchen, dining area and living room, will allow for everyone to gather while still shielding some of the cooking and prep noise. The isolated master overlooks the back yard and pool area and features dual vanities, a large tub and large walk in shower. The oversized closet contains plenty of built-ins as well. This home is a must see!!
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $425,000
