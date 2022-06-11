 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $429,900

Spacious and move in ready 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath in China Spring! If you are looking for a well kept, family home in a great school district, look no more. This home offers plenty of space for entertaining with a dining room and a large living room that is open to the kitchen and breakfast area downstairs, and then a spacious loft/play area upstairs for the kids. Luxury vinyl plank wood floors encompass all the main living areas, there is tile in the bathrooms and carpet in the bedrooms. The master is isolated and has a spacious attached bath with dual vanities, granite counter tops, large walk in closet, and separate tiled shower and tub. Enjoy your backyard on your covered patio with friends you meet from the neighborhood. All of this is located not far from China Spring schools, restaurants, and other amenities.

