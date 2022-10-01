 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $429,900

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $429,900

Beautiful New Construction Home in The Bluffs located just a few blocks off of the Brazos River. This home was built in an established neighborhood with beautiful mature oak trees covering the property. 4 Bedrooms and 3 Full Baths. One bath is a jack-n-jill between two bedrooms. Open Living, Breakfast Area, and kitchen as well as a separate formal dining area. Master is spacious with 2 large closets, French doors to patio, dual vanities, garden tub and walk in shower. 2 car attached garage. Covered patio, fenced yard, and sprinkler system. Just outside of city limits so there are currently no city taxes!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pignetti's Waco to open Monday downtown

Pignetti's Waco to open Monday downtown

Coming to downtown Waco beginning Monday: Pignetti's will serve Italian food, steaks and fine wines — it hopes to become a standard bearer — in a classic renovated atmosphere.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert