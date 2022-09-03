4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $429,900

Welcome to Woodway! Looking for a brand new build home, in Midway ISD, With a huge corner lot, close to all things Waco & Woodway, Whitehall Park, And best of all, across from Providence Hospital??? Well look no further, its here! This immaculately built home has so much to offer. The expert craftsmanship is second to none and offers so much more that meets the eye! Featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, huge walk-in pantry, mudroom, and 2 car garage, custom fireplace, and so much more. As you go outside you see the freshly laid grass, new fence, 2 beautiful trees planted and sprinklers to water them. This home is a work of art and its situated right in an amazing location. So come by and see what makes this property so special!