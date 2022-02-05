4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $430,000

Luxurious new build home in the highly sought after Creekside Subdivision! Every detail is immaculate. This home has a fantastic open layout concept. Entertain your guests in the living room with gorgeous vaulted ceilings and a floor to ceiling brick fireplace. Spacious kitchen features stunning quartz countertops and massive island perfect for seating your family and guests. Master bedroom suite features a grand bathroom with a lavish free standing tub, separate oversized shower and dual sinks! Secondary bedrooms are oversized with beautiful natural light and large closets. The home also features a mud room and separate laundry room with built in cabinets. Don't miss out on this house before it's gone!