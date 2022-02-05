Luxurious new build home in the highly sought after Creekside Subdivision! Every detail is immaculate. This home has a fantastic open layout concept. Entertain your guests in the living room with gorgeous vaulted ceilings and a floor to ceiling brick fireplace. Spacious kitchen features stunning quartz countertops and massive island perfect for seating your family and guests. Master bedroom suite features a grand bathroom with a lavish free standing tub, separate oversized shower and dual sinks! Secondary bedrooms are oversized with beautiful natural light and large closets. The home also features a mud room and separate laundry room with built in cabinets. Don't miss out on this house before it's gone!
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $430,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Bellmead man is in McLennan County Jail after he was indicted in a traffic crash last year that left two people dead and a third seriously injured.
The red HomeGoods sign is in place at Central Texas Marketplace, between Skechers and Maurices.
Move over Project Darwin Biggest, a new prospect planning to invest $4 billion somewhere now appears on the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce’s…
Sandy and Frederick Trombley knew the vacant house that had charmed them to Waco was a great historical treasure, and also a great big mess.
A $55 million highway project in Waco dubbed “mall-to-mall” will officially start Monday. Its area of influence over Highway 6 stretches from …
A McGregor man who shot a Little Caesars store manager during a robbery in June 2019 was sentenced to 30 years in prison Monday.
Veteran sheriff's office investigator battling brain cancer with help from friends, McLennan County colleagues
Michael Hutchinson had plans to go camping with his new wife, Stephani, to celebrate their one-month marriage anniversary and his 55th birthday.
A Waco rapper known as Hotboy Wes was arrested Monday on a Hewitt robbery warrant charging him in a December incident involving a Rolex watch.
A man who stabbed a woman at a Waco convenience store Friday night has been hospitalized after a bystander at the store shot him with a handgu…
The city of Woodway’s new 5,000-square-foot dog park, Woof-way, is one of the few public places dogs are allowed to run, jump, sniff and play …