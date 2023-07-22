Welcome to 10033 Braided Briar Dr., in one of Waco's most loved subdivisions, Creekside! This like-new four bedroom home has open living spaces, and was constructed with the highest quality and care. The living area features a corner fireplace, views of the back yard, and space for plenty of seating. In the kitchen, you'll find an oversized island with a breakfast bar, a gas cooktop, gorgeous upgraded granite, and an abundance of custom cabinetry that goes all the way to the ceiling! The isolated primary suite is a dreamy retreat, with a tray ceiling, dual sinks, mirror-mounted vanity lights, a deep soaking tub, a shower with a frameless glass enclosure, and a spacious closet. The three additional bedrooms are well-suited to serve as a home office, second living area, or a playroom. There is no shortage of storage here- you'll love the laundry room with built-ins and a utility sink, the walk-in pantry, and the two car garage. The relaxing covered porch is the perfect place for grilling and dining outdoors. Large, landscaped yard with privacy fence. Convenient to Hewitt Dr. and Ritchie Rd. Award-winning Midway ISD.