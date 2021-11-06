4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $435,000

Stunning new home in Fox Run subdivision in popular Robinson ISD. Craftsman-style new construct with 4 BRs. 2.5 BAs and open floorplan. Family room has stone fireplace (gas!), & beautiful wooden-plank flooring which opens to chef's kitchen with working island, granite tops, stainless appliances, gas burners, & "hip" champagne finishes on light fixtures and cabinet hardware. Isolated MSTR has gi'normous walk-in tiled shower (w/ river-rock floor & transom window); vanity w/ granite top; & lg closet fit for a queen. A few of the many upgrades, include: mud-room area w/ lockers near garage entry; blt-in broom closet in utility room; foam insulation; tankless 'gas' water heater; sprinkler system; extra lg covered back patio; yard is complete with sod and privacy fence; gorgeous iron door w/ bubble-glass in entry; exquisite trim (around door and windows); & so much more!