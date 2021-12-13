4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $439,000

The Bear Cave - You won’t find another Baylor area home quite like it! This detached single-family home features beautiful landscaping and a fully fenced backyard with a party patio, fire pit, and an 8 foot rear privacy fence. The oversized two car garage is a rare find! An open living area and kitchen make great use of the square footage and feature beautiful hand scraped wood flooring. The kitchen has a gas cooktop, pantry, stainless appliances, and a large breakfast bar with color changing under counter lighting. The spacious master suite features a well appointed bathroom with separate tub and tiled shower, full-size walk-in closet, and private patio access. Each of the 3 additional bedrooms have private bathrooms, perfect for renting by the room. This meticulously maintained home is sure to please both parents and students.