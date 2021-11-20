 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $442,500

4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $442,500

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $442,500

Don't miss out on this spectacular Creekside Estate! 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Formal dining. Breakfast area off of kitchen. The kitchen was upgraded with a beautiful wood ceiling accent and large island. There is a large covered patio as well as a separate entertaining area with built-in grill, fridge, and space for Big Green Egg (not included). There is another 12'X16'+/- building what is sheetrocked and insulated for a separate office or just workshop/storage. Has roll up door on the side too. This home is set up for entertaining. Front and back are fully landscaped also.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert