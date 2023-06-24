OPEN HOUSE to the public planned for June 17th & 18th 1pm-4pm. Introducing the stunning, recently-built residence at 10433 Fallen Leaf, Waco, TX 76712! Boasting 4 generously sized bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, this 2,105 square foot home is the epitome of modern living. Nestled on a spacious 0.19-acre lot, this luxurious property features a 2-car garage and is ideally situated in a prime location as you will NEVER have a house built behind you for ultimate privacy. Built in 2021, this exquisite home showcases top-quality craftsmanship and attention to detail. The open living and kitchen space creates a welcoming atmosphere, perfect for entertaining and family gatherings. The kitchen is a dream, complete with custom cabinets, upgraded tile, back splash, and countertop finishes throughout. High-end vinyl plank flooring adorns the living areas, providing a sleek yet durable surface for everyday wear and tear. The spacious mudroom and separate laundry room area offer added convenience and practicality with included retractable drying racks over head. With energy-efficient windows and spray foam insulation, this home is designed to keep utility costs low and comfort levels high. It also has upgraded propane tank that was added for range and outdoor grilling to fully enjoy your new back patio experiance. Unwind in the luxurious bathrooms, which feature upgraded fixtures and finishes. The current owner added a 50 Amp plug near by to power anything you need. Situated in the picturesque Creekside subdivision, this property offers the perfect blend of comfort, style, and functionality. Don't miss out on the opportunity to make this your dream home!