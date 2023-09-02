Welcome to this stunning new build located in the China Spring ISD. As you enter the open-concept living and kitchen area, you'll notice the unique windmill ceiling fan, adding a touch of charm and character to the space. The vaulted ceilings create an open and airy atmosphere, making the room feel even more spacious. In the living area, there is a non-wood-burning fireplace, perfect for cozy evenings or entertaining friends. The big windows allow ample natural light to flood the room and provide a beautiful view of the fully fenced backyard including a covered porch. The kitchen is a chef's dream, featuring a double oven, electric cooktop, large pantry, and built-in dishwasher for all your cooking needs. The cabinetry is beautifully detailed, adding elegance to the space. The granite countertops provide both durability and a luxurious aesthetic. A large recessed farm-style sink adds a touch of farmhouse charm to the kitchen and makes meal preparation and cleanup a breeze. The home is a four bedroom three bath. The main bedroom is isolated from the rest. Plenty of room in the closets and main bathroom with walk-in tiled shower and dual vanities. All the bedrooms have ceiling fans. Just inside the home's garage door is a large built-in bench with hooks and drawers underneath for organizing jackets, backpacks, and gardening shoes. Landscaping and sprinkler system put the finishing touches on the new home