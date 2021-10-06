Lovely best describes this 4 bedroom, well-built home that features an attached guest suite with a separate entrance, its own HVAC, nice closet and full bath! Located on just over 3/4 of an acre in the great Lake Oaks Subdivision in N Waco. The home has 2 living areas and is open to the kitchen/breakfast area. The family room and breakfast space have floor to ceiling windows to view the gorgeous, private backyard. You will find electronically, and independently, controlled storm shutters throughout which are a special feature of the home. Gourmet kitchen with unbelievable storage, Jenn Air gas cooktop, double oven unit, and more! The breakfast area opens to the family room. A special feature is the ability to close off the kitchen from the living room with an electronic privacy wall. Great floor plan with spacious living/dining room with a unique gas fireplace, custom built-in bookcases and a “computer nook”. Large master suite, with French doors leading to the backyard, great views, and huge master closet with wonderful custom storage that's like another room! There are two cedar closets: one is located within the large master closet and another in the hallway. Fantastic attached garage that is oversized, has great custom shelving and a separate storage room within the garage, too! A separate utility room is another bonus. The spacious covered patio and deck feature ceiling fans for comfort and allows for enjoyment of the beautiful backyard views. Sprinkler system covers the entire well-landscaped lot. This is a great place to call home!
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $449,900
