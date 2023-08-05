Welcome to 15 North Shore Circle, in the popular, gated subdivision of North Shore! This single-level beauty features four spacious bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms, with upgrades and special architectural features throughout. The heart of this home lies in its inviting foyer, living area and dining areas - providing ample and flexible space for relaxation and entertainment. Enjoy ultimate privacy in the isolated primary suite, with a tray ceiling, deep tub, marble shower with frameless glass door, dual sinks, and an expansive walk-in closet. The large kitchen is a culinary enthusiast's delight - with an island, a charming farm sink, a gas cooktop, double ovens, smart refrigerator, and a built-in china cabinet / coffee bar. You'll love the convenience of the drop zone by the garage for backpacks and groceries, and the laundry room with abundant cabinet space and a Samsung washer and dryer set. With cooler temperatures ahead, the covered back porch with a cozy fireplace will be the perfect place to relax! Energy efficient foam insulation and new roof in July 2023! Beyond your home, you'll find yourself near Lake Waco Golf Course, Waco Regional Airport, Waco Regional Tennis and Fitness Center, and McLennan Community College. Don't miss this exceptional opportunity to own your dream home in this prime location. Schedule a tour today to make this gem yours before it's gone!