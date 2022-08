NEW JOHN HOUSTON CUSTOM HOME IN TRAILS OF OAKRIDGE PHASE 4 IN MIDWAY ISD. Gorgeous 1-Story home in a peaceful country setting with beautiful views of the land. This Boise Home features 4 bedroom, 2 baths, Spacious Open Concept, and includes a 2-Car Side Entry Garage, Family Room and Kitchen with a large Granite Counter Top Island, Breakfast Nook with direct access to an Large Outdoor Covered Patio. READY END OF AUGUST!