4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $449,990

NEW JOHN HOUSTON CUSTOM HOME IN CHAPEL RIDGE IN MIDWAY ISD. Gorgeous 1-Story home features 4 bedroom, 2 full bathroom, Spacious Open Concept Family Room and Kitchen with a large Granite Countertop Island, deep Breakfast Nook with direct access to an Outdoor Covered Patio and a 2-Car Side Entry Garage. Master Bay Window, Custom Wood Cabinets, and a Beautiful Shaded Back Yard. This home is located only minutes away from downtown Waco and close to Shopping and the Lake. READY IN SEPTEMBER!