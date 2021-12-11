4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $450,000

**BAYLOR BUBBLE** Here it is! Ready for a new lease for Fall 2022. This house was built in 2018 by Keith Gunn Builders. Located 3 blocks from the Baylor Business school. This house has 4 bedrooms and 4.5 baths. The house has an open concept with the living room and dining area open to the kitchen. The kitchen features a large pantry too. For safety, there is a gated entry and the house offers a security alarm on the doors and windows. Each bedroom has its own bathroom with a half bath for guests. The flooring and the paint were carefully picked to give a bright clean look. One of the bedrooms is HUGE and features an oversize closet and private bathroom. This room is perfect for two students to share. This house is currently leased through July 31, 2022 for $3100.