 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $450,000

4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $450,000

4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $450,000

**BAYLOR BUBBLE** Here it is! Ready for a new lease for Fall 2022. This house was built in 2018 by Keith Gunn Builders. Located 3 blocks from the Baylor Business school. This house has 4 bedrooms and 4.5 baths. The house has an open concept with the living room and dining area open to the kitchen. The kitchen features a large pantry too. For safety, there is a gated entry and the house offers a security alarm on the doors and windows. Each bedroom has its own bathroom with a half bath for guests. The flooring and the paint were carefully picked to give a bright clean look. One of the bedrooms is HUGE and features an oversize closet and private bathroom. This room is perfect for two students to share. This house is currently leased through July 31, 2022 for $3100.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert