4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $450,000

If you're searching for an outstanding value in one of Waco's premier historical neighborhoods, look no further! This fabulous 2,834 square foot home (3,194 total square feet when adding in the detached bathroom and bedroom/office!!!) boasts three bedrooms, an office, three full bathrooms, two living rooms, two dining rooms, numerous updates, and a private, secluded guest room or office with a fourth, complete bath; you're unlikely to find anything this well preserved or updated for anywhere close to this price! Prominently situated on one of the best blocks of the ultra desirable Dean Highland neighborhood, known for its leafy streets, majestic sidewalks, and outstanding return on investment; we just couldn't wait to share such an outstanding home! Not only are Dean Highland homes sought after, but square footage of this size on a single, ground floor is super rare here and really, anywhere in Central Texas when seeking this era of homes. With its gorgeous refinished wood floors, updated and enhanced chef's kitchen, remodeled bathrooms, and numerous upgrades to the home's systems; THIS is the home you're going to want to see! Recent sales of nearby homes have closed between $175 and $200 per foot despite being far less updated, featuring only second floor bedrooms, and offering significantly less appeal. The neighborhood expert's guidance to all sellers in the area is to expect prices to easily eclipse $200 per foot for thorough, extensive remodels and easily best $150 per foot for moderate or light updating in well preserved homes. Even the third party appraisal for this home surpassed $500,000. Yet, this home is priced at far LESS than guidance. This might just be the best buy to hit the market this year!!! Don't miss out on this distinctive historical home perfectly situated on one of the best blocks of the most desirable neighborhoods. Call TODAY!