4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $450,000

This beautiful home was built in 2020. It's absolutely beautiful and perfect for Baylor Students or Young professionals looking to live within the Baylor Area. It is located less than a mile from the Baylor business school, the Science building and the athletic facilities. This home has 4 bedrooms each with it's own bathroom. There is also a half bath for guests to use. . Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms and 3 baths. One of the bedrooms is large enough for 2 occupants. The fourth bedroom is located on the bottom floor. The kitchen opens up to the breakfast and living area making this a perfect space to hang out. This house is leased through July 31, 2022 for $3550. Owner pays utilities.

