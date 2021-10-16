4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $450,000

Fabulous 4 BR 3 BTH home in Midway ISD. Open concept kitchen / living / dining area. Living area has vaulted ceiling and electric fireplace. Board and batten wall paneling in entry and living area. Kitchen features a 10-foot-wide island with seating, farm sink, quartz counter tops, large walk-in pantry off the kitchen, and stainless-steel Whirlpool appliances. Designer plank flooring in main living areas and master suite. The isolated master suite bathroom has dual sinks, free-standing tub, shower with seating, and massive walk-in closet. Ceiling fans and 2” faux wood blinds throughout. Oversized back porch, manicured yard with landscape, irrigation, and side entry garage. Located close to shopping and schools. HOA. Agent-Owned.